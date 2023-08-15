New AI Model Uses Chest X-Rays to Identify Diabetes Risk

A new study has shown that chest X-ray images can provide warning signs for diabetes. Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can flag early signs of diabetes, even in patients who don’t meet the guidelines for elevated risk. By applying deep learning to chest X-ray images and electronic health record data, the model successfully detected elevated diabetes risk in a retrospective analysis, often years before patients were diagnosed with the disease.

This is significant given the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the US. Current guidelines suggest screening patients for type 2 diabetes if they are between 35 and 70 years old and have a body mass index (BMI) in the overweight to obese range. However, studies have shown that this strategy misses many cases, especially in racial/ethnic minorities for whom BMI is a less effective predictor of diabetes risk. Undiagnosed diabetes puts patients at a higher risk for complications, including irreversible organ damage and death.

Chest X-rays are not typically used to detect diabetes, but they are commonly performed for other reasons, such as chest pain or breathing difficulties. The researchers trained the AI model on over 270,000 X-ray images from 160,000 patients. Deep learning algorithms determined the image features that best predicted a later diagnosis of diabetes. The model pointed to the location of fatty tissue as an important factor in determining risk, which aligns with recent medical findings.

When the model was applied to a separate group of nearly 10,000 patients for external validation, it predicted risk better than a model based on non-image clinical data alone. In some cases, the chest X-ray detected high diabetes risk as early as three years before the patient was formally diagnosed. The model’s output also provided a numerical risk score that could help clinicians customize treatment approaches for high-risk patients.

The researchers plan to further validate the model and integrate it into electronic health record systems. They also aim to investigate the efficacy of chest X-rays in diagnosing other conditions such as vascular disease, congestive heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The study was primarily funded through a grant from the NIH Medical Imaging and Data Resource Center.