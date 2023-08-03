An AI-driven Approach for Predicting Targeted Treatment Margins in Prostate Cancer

A retrospective study published in European Urology Open Science has demonstrated that an artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning model can accurately predict focal treatment margins and negative margin probabilities in resected prostate cancer specimens. The AI-derived margins had higher sensitivity for cancer-bearing voxels compared to conventional models, with a mean sensitivity of 96.9% versus 37.4% using Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS) regions of interest. The AI approach also resulted in a smaller extent of missed clinically-significant prostate cancer compared to conventional margins (1.6 mm vs 3.8 mm).

Additionally, the AI-derived margins produced higher negative margin rates for clinically significant prostate cancer (80%) and index lesions (90%) compared to margins derived through conventional methods (56% and 66% respectively). The study authors noted that the current multiparametric MRI contouring protocols, which were developed for diagnosis, are not suitable for targeted treatment. To address this limitation, the authors developed an AI-driven approach that combines multimodal information (MRI, tracked biopsy, and prostate-specific antigen) to produce cancer estimation maps and define optimal margins.

The study, conducted using a dataset of 50 patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer who underwent radical prostatectomy, identified some limitations. The patient population exclusively included recipients of radical prostatectomy, which likely represents larger and more advanced disease than the average focal therapy patient. The study population was drawn from a single institution, and the AI model was not compared against physician readers.

However, the authors concluded that this AI-driven approach has the potential to improve and standardize focal treatment margins, reducing cancer recurrence rates. They emphasized the need for prospective studies to further evaluate the application of AI-enabled cancer mapping for personalized treatment planning in prostate cancer.