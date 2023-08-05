AI Model Improves Prediction of Prostate Cancer Treatment Margins

An artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning model has shown superior ability in predicting treatment margins and negative margin probabilities in resected prostate cancer specimens, as compared to conventional models. The AI-derived margins had a mean sensitivity for cancer-bearing voxels of 96.9%, compared to 37.4% using conventional Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADs) regions of interest (ROI). AI margins also resulted in a smaller extent of missed clinically-significant prostate cancer compared to hemigland margins. The negative margin rate for clinically significant prostate cancer was 80% with AI-derived margins, compared to 56% with hemigland margins. AI margins were negative in all specimens with negative hemigland margins, and also covered index lesion midline extensions successfully in 10 out of 12 cases with positive hemigland margins.

When compared to the application of 10-mm margins to ROI, AI margins had a smaller extent of missed clinically-significant prostate cancer. Additionally, AI margins exhibited a mean specificity of 51.2%, while 10-mm margins had a mean specificity of 63.4%. However, there was no significant difference in the negative margin rates for clinically-significant prostate cancer and index lesions between AI-derived margins and 10-mm margins.

The investigators emphasized the importance of accurate tumor localization for targeted treatment of prostate cancer. They developed an AI-driven approach and platform that combined multimodal information from MRI, tracked biopsy, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) to produce cancer estimation maps and define optimal margins. In a retrospective study involving 50 patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer who underwent radical prostatectomy, the AI model was tested and showed promising results.

The study has some limitations, including the fact that the patient population consisted exclusively of recipients of radical prostatectomy, potentially representing larger and more advanced disease. The study was also conducted at a single institution, and the AI model was not compared against physician readers.

The investigators concluded that AI-enabled cancer mapping has the potential to improve and standardize focal treatment margins, reducing cancer recurrence rates. They recommended further prospective studies to validate the use of AI in patient-specific treatment planning and personalized medicine.