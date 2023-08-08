Stealing Data by Listening to Typing: Researchers Demonstrate the Vulnerability

Throughout the history of personal computers, security experts have continuously emphasized the importance of using strong passwords. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from the UK reveals that even this security measure may no longer be sufficient. The researchers have demonstrated that it is remarkably easy to steal data by simply listening to someone type.

In the past, researchers have devised various unconventional methods to exfiltrate data, such as utilizing a computer’s waste heat. The clacking and clunking sounds produced by a keyboard may seem like mere random noise, but with enough data, an AI can be trained to make sense of it and decipher the keystrokes.

To conduct their experiments, the researchers used the built-in keyboard of a MacBook Pro. However, this technique could potentially work with any keyboard, regardless of the noise it produces. They replicated each keystroke 25 times and used an iPhone microphone placed 17 centimeters away to record the sound. The recorded sounds were then processed and transformed into spectrograms, which were fed into an AI model called CoAtNet.

CoAtNet is a hybrid neural network that combines convolutional AI with self-attention, enabling it to classify spectrogram images with a relatively small dataset. It is important to note that this AI requires data from a known source, such as the mass-produced keyboard on a popular laptop model, and cannot directly read passwords from any random keyboard.

Following the training process, the researchers achieved an impressive 95% accuracy in decoding new keystrokes when recorded by an iPhone. The study also demonstrated that the accuracy only slightly decreased when audio was recorded during video chats. The AI correctly identified 93% of the keystrokes from a Zoom call and 92% from a Skype call.

To defend against this form of eavesdropping, the researchers suggest several potential countermeasures. Users can use a white noise machine to mask their typing sounds or employ a software application that inserts additional keystroke sounds to confuse the AI algorithm. Alternatively, using a different keyboard or adjusting one’s typing style could alter the quality of the audio waveform, making it more difficult for the AI to interpret.

The study has not yet undergone peer review and is currently available in pre-print. It will be interesting to see if other researchers can replicate the results. As the field of AI continues to advance, reevaluating traditional methods of data security may become necessary.