A New Computational Model Can Predict the Origin of Enigmatic Cancers

Doctors often struggle to determine the origin of cancer in a small percentage of patients, making it difficult to choose appropriate treatment. However, researchers at MIT and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a new approach that may help identify the origin of these enigmatic cancers. Using machine learning, they created a computational model that can analyze the sequence of approximately 400 genes and predict the location of the tumor in the body.

The researchers tested their model on a dataset of around 900 patients and found that it accurately classified at least 40 percent of tumors of unknown origin. This classification allowed for a significant increase in the number of patients who could be eligible for targeted treatments based on the origin of their cancer. The researchers believe this model could guide doctors towards personalized treatments for patients with cancers of unknown primary origin.

In patients where the cancer has metastasized throughout the body, oncologists often struggle to determine the origin of the cancer. These cases are classified as cancers of unknown primary (CUP), which limit treatment options. The lack of knowledge prevents doctors from prescribing precision drugs specifically designed for certain cancer types. These targeted treatments are more effective and have fewer side effects compared to broad-spectrum treatments commonly prescribed to CUP patients.

The researchers used genetic data collected at Dana-Farber to predict cancer types. They trained a machine-learning model on data from nearly 30,000 patients with 22 known cancer types and achieved an 80 percent accuracy rate in predicting the origins of tumors. This model, called OncoNPC, was then used to analyze a dataset of approximately 900 tumors from CUP patients, where it made high-confidence predictions for 40 percent of the tumors.

The researchers compared the model’s predictions with the genetic mutations and survival data of the CUP patients. The model’s predictions aligned with the type of cancer predicted by the genetic mutations, suggesting its accuracy. Furthermore, CUP patients who received treatments consistent with the cancer type predicted by the model had better outcomes than those who received treatments for a different type of cancer.

The researchers hope to expand the model to include other types of data to provide more comprehensive predictions and potentially identify optimal treatments. The findings of this research could have important implications for precision medicine and improve treatment options for patients with cancers of unknown primary origin.