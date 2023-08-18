AI Model Outperforms Traditional Methods in Detecting Atrial Septal Defect in Electrocardiograms

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Keio University have developed an artificial intelligence model that can effectively screen electrocardiograms (ECG) for signs of atrial septal defects (ASD). ASD is a heart condition that can lead to heart failure and is often underreported due to its lack of early symptoms. The results of the study were published in eClinicalMedicine.

ASD is a common congenital heart disease in adults and is caused by a hole in the heart’s septum, allowing blood to flow between the left and right atriums. It is estimated to affect around 0.1% to 0.2% of the population but is likely underreported due to its asymptomatic nature. Symptoms of ASD are usually mild or nonexistent until later in life and may include an inability to do strenuous exercise, abnormal heart rhythm, heart palpitations, and an increased risk of pneumonia.

Even in the absence of symptoms, ASD can strain the heart and increase the risk of complications such as atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, and pulmonary hypertension. These complications become irreversible if left untreated. However, if ASD is detected early, it can be corrected through minimally invasive surgery, thereby improving life expectancy and reducing complications.

Traditionally, ASD can be detected by listening to the heart with a stethoscope or using an echocardiogram. However, these methods have limitations in terms of sensitivity and feasibility for large-scale screening. In contrast, an ECG is a quick and accessible test that can be used for screening. However, human analysis of ECGs for ASD abnormalities has limited sensitivity.

To investigate if an AI model can improve the detection of ASD from ECGs, the researchers fed a deep learning model ECG data from 80,947 patients over 18 years old who underwent both ECG and echocardiogram. Of these patients, 857 were diagnosed with ASD. The data was collected from three hospitals. The AI model was then tested using scans from a community hospital that represents a more general population. The results showed that the model had a higher sensitivity in detecting ASD compared to relying on known abnormalities found on ECGs.

The study’s limitations include the use of samples from academic institutions and the unknown performance of the model in a general population. However, the researchers found that the model performed well even in a community hospital setting, suggesting its potential for population-level screening.

The researchers also note that even with the use of echocardiogram, some ASD defects may remain undetected. They also acknowledge that the AI model’s features and decision-making process are not fully transparent, making it difficult to learn from the model’s findings.

The findings of this study indicate that AI technology could be used for population-level screening to detect ASD and prevent irreversible heart damage. ECG is a cost-effective and widely available test that could be integrated into regular medical appointments or used for routine screening.