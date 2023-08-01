CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Mention of Artificial Intelligence Surges in Tech Companies’ Earnings Calls

Aug 1, 2023
In recent earnings calls for the second fiscal quarter, major tech companies have witnessed a significant increase in the mention of artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. The S&P 500 companies leading the discussions on AI include Google’s Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Meta platforms, Cadence Design, IBM, ServiceNow, Moody’s, and Omnicom.

Intel’s second-quarter call mentioned AI 58 times, a notable increase from the 15 mentions in its first-quarter call. Similarly, Alphabet mentioned AI 62 times in its call, while Microsoft mentioned it 58 times. Both companies saw a rise in mentions compared to their previous calls.

The growing hype around AI has had a positive impact on the Nasdaq, with the market experiencing a 37% surge in the first two quarters of the year. Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet have been actively involved in developing and deploying AI systems and tools, while Intel has been lagging behind in this AI boom. According to a Reuters report, Intel’s data center and AI business saw a decline of 15% in the last quarter.

These trends align with recent developments in the market. On July 26, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI formed the “Frontier Model Forum” to establish regulations for AI development. Just days before, the same group, along with Meta, committed to developing safe, secure, and transparent AI for the United States White House. Meta also announced plans to release a commercial version of its AI tools, competing with existing offerings from OpenAI and Google. Following this news, Meta and Microsoft announced a collaboration to launch an open-source large language model called Llama 2.

The increasing mentions of AI in tech companies’ earnings calls highlight the growing importance of this technology in their strategies. As companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta continue to lead the way in AI development, its impact on various industries is expected to grow significantly.

