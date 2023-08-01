The Mention of AI Skyrockets in Tech Companies’ Earnings Calls

The mention of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly increased in earnings calls for the second fiscal quarter among major tech companies, according to a report from Reuters. In particular, the S&P 500 companies that prominently discussed AI in their calls included Google’s Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, and Meta platforms. Other companies like Cadence Design, IBM, ServiceNow, Moody’s, and Omnicom also increased discussions around AI. Notably, Intel mentioned AI 58 times in its second-quarter call, compared to only 15 times in the first quarter. Similarly, Alphabet’s call mentioned AI 62 times, and Microsoft’s call mentioned it 58 times, both up from their previous calls.

The growing interest in AI is having a positive impact on the Nasdaq, which has seen a 37% surge in the first two quarters of the year. While Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet have been actively involved in the development and deployment of AI systems and tools, Intel has been lagging behind in the AI boom. The Reuters report highlights that Intel’s data center and AI business saw a decline of 15% in the last quarter.

These trends align with recent initiatives taken by the tech giants. Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI formed the ‘Frontier Model Forum’ on July 26 to regulate AI development. Just a few days before this, the same group, along with Meta, committed to developing safe, secure, and transparent AI to the United States White House. Meta also announced its plans to release a commercial version of its AI tools, which would compete with existing offerings from OpenAI and Google. In response, Meta and Microsoft collaborated to launch an open-source large language model called Llama 2.

The increasing mentions of AI in earnings calls and the strategic collaborations between tech companies demonstrate the growing importance and potential of AI technologies in various industries.