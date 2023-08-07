Are AI-Generated Travel Guides a Danger to Consumers?

I usually tell people that our AI future doesn’t look that bad. After all, it’s a powerful tool that when used properly, can be a tremendous force for good. The problem, it seems, is that people aren’t always a similar source for good and, left to their own devices will use AI to make a fast buck and undermine the knowledge, confidence, and maybe even safety of ordinary people.

This week, there’s a huge and well-researched New York Times article about what appears to be dozens of AI-generated travel guides, bolstered by equally suspicious five-star reviews. It, to my mind, is a dangerous trend and another reminder that the most contentious part of the AI debate is not the technology, it’s the people using it.

Even though we’ve been booking trips and planning travel with the assistance of online resources for well over two decades, there is still something to be said for the well-written, dog-eared travel guide. My wife and I have traveled around Europe with the help of tomes written mostly by Rick Steves. Sometimes we check them out of the library but if we plan to travel with them, especially the pocket-sized versions, we’ve bought them on Amazon.

From the looks of it, people don’t realize they’ve purchased AI-authored travel books until the books arrive in their homes with scant graphics, giant text, zero itineraries, and sophomoric descriptions. The Times notes that this problem extends far beyond travel books into other guide categories including technology.

I don’t begrudge those trying to make an honest buck with the massive assistance of ChatGPT, as long as they’re transparent about it. However, when you’re in a situation where you need trustworthy advice and you expect it to come from someone with real-world experience, hiding AI authorship is a dangerous bait-and-switch. Make no mistake, someone is clearly trying to hide something here.

The people generating these guidebooks using AI do not care about consumers or would-be travelers. The AI writing the books has no idea what the experience of travel (or doing anything) is really like. The first time you travel to another country is thrilling and scary, especially if you don’t speak the language. It’s all literally foreign to you and a good guidebook is a grounding totem.

Amazon’s response to The New York Times’ queries about the prevalence of these books and what are clearly bogus reviews supporting them was not exactly comforting. The online retailer insisted in a written statement to The Times that “All publishers in the store must adhere to our content guidelines,” adding that they remove books that don’t. However, Amazon’s personal publishing platform (KDP) is a wide open door to all kinds of would-be authors and publishing, where quality and truth are not the benchmarks.

AI-generated travel guides not only undermine the authenticity and reliability of information but also pose a risk to consumers who rely on them for their travel plans. As AI continues to develop, it is essential for companies like Amazon to take responsibility for the content they offer and ensure transparency in authorship. Otherwise, the trust in AI-powered resources may erode, and the potential benefits of AI may be overshadowed by its misuse and manipulation. The future of AI relies not just on technological advancements but also on ethical considerations and responsible usage.