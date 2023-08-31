Algorithm-Generated Narx Scores and Overdose Risk Ratings Impacting Patient Care

In the fight against the opioid epidemic, health care technology company Bamboo Health (formerly Appriss Health) has developed NarxCare, a platform that utilizes algorithm-generated Narx Scores and Overdose Risk Ratings to help medical providers review and limit controlled substance prescriptions. These scores, similar to a credit score for loans, draw on data collected by states to identify potential problems involving patients and physicians. However, the mechanics behind these algorithms are generally not made public.

Elizabeth Amirault, who suffers from chronic pain, had never heard of a Narx Score until a nurse practitioner denied her pain medication due to her high score. Patients like Amirault, as well as some doctors, express concerns about the unintended consequences of these tools. They worry that patients may be unfairly denied the medication they need, while doctors fear their ability to practice medicine is being threatened. Furthermore, the lack of transparency surrounding these algorithms makes it difficult to understand their potential impact and ensure they are not doing more harm than good.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 52 million American adults suffer from chronic pain. Prescription opioids are commonly used to manage this pain, and they are tracked through electronic databases known as prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs). More than 40 states and territories use Bamboo Health’s technology to run their PDMPs and generate Narx Scores, while hundreds of health care facilities and major pharmacy retailers also utilize NarxCare.

While these database-driven tracking systems have led to a decline in opioid prescriptions, their impact on curbing the opioid epidemic remains uncertain. Overdose deaths continue to plague the country, and patients like Amirault feel stigmatized and cut off from pain relief. Additionally, the CDC advises caution in the use of PDMP information, highlighting the possible harm it can cause patients and the potential for biased results from proprietary algorithms.

In light of the concerns surrounding Narx Scores and Overdose Risk Ratings, health economist Jason Gibbons highlights the need to carefully evaluate these systems to ensure they are not causing harm. Patients should not be denied necessary medication, and doctors should be able to practice medicine without undue interference from these tools.

Sources:

– Confidential Source

– https://www.statnews.com/2022/09/05/narx-scores-opioid-prescriptions-pain/