A New AI Application Predicts Dangerous Virus Variants in Future Pandemics

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has demonstrated the devastating impact of outbreaks, and scientists have now developed an AI application that can provide early warnings about dangerous variants in future pandemics. Known as the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system, it accurately predicted the emergence of new variants of concern (VOCs) by analyzing real data from the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers from Scripps Research and Northwestern University employed a machine learning method to create EWAD. This approach involves analyzing vast amounts of training data to identify patterns, develop algorithms, and make predictions about future scenarios. By feeding the AI information on the genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 variants, infection rates, and global mortality rates from COVID-19, the software successfully identified genetic shifts as the virus adapted. These shifts were often accompanied by increasing infection rates and declining mortality rates, indicative of emerging variants of concern.

The AI’s ability to identify these variants in advance provides a crucial advantage in managing future pandemics. By utilizing Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, the researchers assessed existing data to predict new data points. The model was validated by comparing the real and predicted data from past events, ultimately demonstrating EWAD’s effectiveness in forecasting how measures like vaccines and mask-wearing could influence virus evolution.

The research emphasizes that it is essential to consider not only prominent variants but also the countless other undesignated variants, referred to as the “variant dark matter.” The AI algorithms developed by the scientists revealed hidden rules of virus evolution that would have otherwise gone unnoticed. These findings hold significant implications for combating future pandemics and advancing our understanding of virus biology.

The implications of this AI system extend beyond pandemic management. It offers potential applications in improving treatments and public health measures by enhancing our knowledge of virus biology. Mathemologist Ben Calverley from Scripps Research suggests there are numerous future possibilities for this system and its underlying technical methods.

The study detailing this research has been published in Cell Patterns.