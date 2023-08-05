AI Application Predicts Dangerous Variants in Future Pandemics

The global COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the devastating impact of outbreaks. However, scientists have recently developed an AI application that can provide early warnings about dangerous variants in future pandemics. Known as the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system, this technology has demonstrated accuracy in predicting new variants of concern (VOCs) as viruses mutate.

Researchers from Scripps Research and Northwestern University used machine learning to create EWAD. Machine learning involves analyzing vast amounts of training data to identify patterns, develop algorithms, and make predictions about future scenarios. By feeding the AI information about SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences, variant frequency, and global mortality rates, the software could detect genetic shifts as the virus adapted. It could identify key gene variants appearing and becoming more prevalent, even before the VOCs were officially designated by the WHO. These genetic shifts were typically associated with increasing infection rates and decreasing mortality rates.

The team utilized a technique called Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, which involves analyzing existing data to predict new data. Instead of relying solely on average data points, this method also considers the relationships between data points. By comparing the real and predicted data, the scientists demonstrated that EWAD accurately predicted how virus evolution could be influenced by measures like vaccines and mask-wearing.

The researchers emphasize the importance of considering not only prominent variants but also the multitude of undesignated variants, often referred to as the “variant dark matter.” Their AI algorithms detected previously unnoticed rules of virus evolution, which could be crucial in combating future pandemics. Furthermore, this system has the potential to enhance our understanding of virus biology, leading to improved treatments and public health measures.

The study, published in Cell Patterns, showcases the promising capabilities of AI technology in predicting and mitigating the impact of dangerous variants in future pandemics.