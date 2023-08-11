The Surge of Generative Artificial Intelligence Drives Tech Stocks to Soaring Heights

The dot-com bubble served as a reminder for investors to approach stock-market rallies driven by technological advancements with caution. However, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has defied expectations by propelling tech stocks to new heights this year.

One notable example is Nvidia, the leading graphics-chip maker at the center of this frenzy. In 2023 alone, Nvidia’s shares have nearly tripled, while the Nasdaq-100 has climbed by 38% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

For some investors, the sharp rise of Nvidia, which now holds the title of the fifth-largest U.S. company by market value, seems to be fueled by speculative mania rather than genuine growth. However, due to its significant weighting in benchmark stock indexes, everyday investors are subject to the ups and downs of Nvidia’s performance, regardless of their belief in AI’s potential.

Founder and chief investment officer of Sparkline Capital, Kai Wu, highlights the current boom in AI, with some individuals eagerly seeking exposure to this sector without considering the potential risks. He advises investors to be cautious about overpaying for innovation-led growth.

Nvidia plays a crucial role as the primary producer of semiconductors supporting artificial-intelligence systems. The company surprised analysts in May by projecting an impressive $11 billion in sales for the recently ended quarter, further igniting excitement around AI.

Other companies such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com have also capitalized on the AI hype, with their shares soaring by 154% and 65% in 2023, respectively. Microsoft, which has climbed 35%, has made substantial investments in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a powerful chatbot capable of answering complex questions in seconds.

However, concerns regarding market concentration have emerged due to the explosive rally of these tech stocks, which have traditionally been the market’s primary drivers. Currently, the ten largest stocks in the S&P 500 make up over a third of the market, compared to less than a quarter in 2000.

As investors closely monitor Nvidia’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 23, it remains to be seen whether its rapid surge is driven by genuine demand for chips or simply a result of hype.