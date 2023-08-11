The Rise of AI-Powered Tech Stocks Sparks Investor Interest

Investors are experiencing déjà vu as the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology sends tech stocks soaring, reminiscent of the dot-com bubble. Nvidia, the graphics-chip maker at the forefront of this AI frenzy, has seen its shares nearly triple in 2023. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 has climbed 38% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

For some investors, Nvidia’s surge is seen as speculative mania rather than a reflection of AI’s potential. The company’s significant weighting in benchmark stock indexes means that everyday investors are affected by its trajectory, regardless of their belief in AI.

“There’s a huge boom in AI—some people are scrambling to get exposure at any cost, while others are sounding the alarm that this will end in tears,” says Kai Wu, founder and chief investment officer of Sparkline Capital. Wu advises investors to benefit from innovation-led growth but remain cautious of overpaying for it.

Nvidia is a key player in the production of semiconductors supporting AI systems. Earlier this year, the company surprised analysts by forecasting a record-breaking $11 billion in sales for the recently ended quarter. This projection further fueled excitement around AI and drove companies like Meta Platforms and Amazon.com to expand their AI capabilities, resulting in significant stock gains of 154% and 65% respectively.

Even Microsoft, with a 35% increase in stock value, has heavily invested in AI technology. The company has poured billions into OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot capable of answering complex questions in seconds.

As the tech giants experience a furious rally in stock prices, concerns over market concentration arise. The 10 largest stocks in the S&P 500 now account for over a third of the market, compared to just over a quarter at the start of the year and less than a quarter in 2000.

According to Mike Edwards, deputy chief investment officer of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, the market story that rhymes most with the internet bubble is the concentration of leadership.

The upcoming second-quarter earnings report from Nvidia, due on August 23, will shed light on whether its rapid rise is driven by genuine chip demand or merely hype.