Equity Hedge Funds Show Strong Gains in July, Led by Technology and Financials

Aug 8, 2023
Equity hedge funds have achieved gains of 7.83% in the year so far, driven by the performance of technology, financial, and energy stocks. This data comes from HFR, a trusted provider of financial information. In comparison, the S&P 500 index has surged by 20.65% from January to July, outperforming the equity strategies.

All four hedge fund strategies tracked by HFR – equity, event-driven, macro, and relative value – ended July with positive returns. The equity strategies led the industry’s gains in July with a growth of 2.03%. Event-driven hedge funds, which include shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions, posted gains of 2.58% in July and 5.10% in the year overall.

Macro hedge funds, recovering from the banking crisis experienced in March, achieved growth of 0.47% in July. However, their performance in the year is still down 0.36%. Relative value strategies, which focus on exploiting asset price asymmetries, had a positive month with a 0.87% gain in July. Year-to-date, they have risen by 3.42%.

The strong showing of equity hedge funds can be attributed to the influence of powerful technology and artificial intelligence trends. These trends were complemented by a favorable equity environment as banks rebounded from recent volatility. The sector’s growth has been consistently robust throughout the year.

Overall, hedge funds delivered a monthly gain of 1.51% in July and have increased by approximately 5% in the year. The positive performance across different strategies demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of the hedge fund industry.

(Source: Reuters)

