Artificial Intelligence in Banking: Enhancing Customer Experience and Streamlining Operations

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its mark across various industries, including banking. AI algorithms, designed to make decisions using real-time data, are being employed to enhance customer service, automate routine tasks, and ensure regulatory compliance in the banking sector.

Peapack-Gladstone Bank, for instance, utilizes generative AI to enhance customer experience without replacing human-based service. AI applications suggest answers to customer queries and generate captions for hearing-impaired customers during interactions. Internally, AI is used for critical tasks such as anti-money laundering compliance, document identification, and threat monitoring. The bank is also incorporating AI for simpler tasks like screening background noise during remote video meetings and developing a searchable knowledge base for employees.

Bank of America has been an early adopter of AI, leveraging its virtual assistant, Erica, to assist clients with their finances. Erica has interacted with over 1.5 billion clients, demonstrating the wide adoption of AI in the banking sector. Bank of America also utilizes AI for training purposes, allowing employees to practice routine-to-complex tasks and simulate client interactions through virtual reality technology.

Valley Bank takes a cautious approach to AI, incorporating it into operations to strengthen customer relationships and protect against fraud. The bank is exploring advanced techniques to enhance risk management and improve internal processes. Valley Bank sees AI’s “natural language” capabilities as a means to assist employees in researching and summarizing information quickly.

Kearny Bank has integrated AI into its anti-money laundering applications and employs a chatbot to provide customer assistance.

While AI adoption is still in its early stages in the banking industry, banks recognize its potential to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. AI is viewed as a tool to support employees, not replace them. Banks that implement AI effectively will likely gain a competitive advantage in the future.