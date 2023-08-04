Artificial Intelligence Sparks Investment in AI Powerhouses by Top Mutual Funds

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic among the best mutual funds, with investments pouring in to AI-focused companies such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Tesla, Broadcom, Adobe, and Oracle. These companies have all made the list of new buys by the top mutual funds this month.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has attracted over $10 billion in investments from the best mutual funds. Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity leader that works with industry giants like Google and Nvidia, has received approximately $6.8 billion in investments.

Tesla has also seen a substantial increase in investments, with inflows of around $1.4 billion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has received $827 million from the top mutual funds.

Other companies that have caught the attention of the best mutual funds include Palantir, Adobe, and Workday. Palantir, known for its work in healthcare, has the potential to use generative AI for applications like drug discovery. Adobe recently expanded its generative AI tool to support text prompts in over 100 languages. Workday has integrated machine learning and AI technology into its finance and human resources platforms.

In addition to software companies, the semiconductor sector has also seen investments from top-performing mutual funds. Advanced semiconductors are essential for AI technology, powering companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Google. Companies such as Broadcom, Rambus, and On Semiconductor have all made the list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

Overall, the demand for AI stocks among the best mutual funds indicates the growing interest in AI technology across various industries. AI has the potential to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, finance, and software development. As the AI boom continues, investors are recognizing the potential for significant returns in AI-focused companies.