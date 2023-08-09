Upstart Holdings Shares Drop on Disappointing Outlook

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plummeted as much as 36% on Wednesday, marking its worst intraday tumble since May 2022. The lending platform, known for its use of artificial intelligence, provided a third-quarter revenue forecast that fell short of consensus estimates. This news has caused the stock’s recent rally to lose momentum, with more than half of its 2023 gains being erased.

Analysts are interpreting the disappointing outlook as a negative sign and a puncturing of the stock’s rapid advance. Some attribute the rally to declining short interest and the correlation with the broader rally in AI-related companies. However, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette cautioned investors about the stock’s “low-quality rally,” encouraging them to approach with skepticism. According to S3 Partners data, the stock’s short interest as a percentage of the equity float is currently around 38%, compared to nearly 47% earlier this year.

Upstart’s rally began when it reported strong first-quarter results in May, including a second-quarter outlook that surpassed expectations. However, the third-quarter guidance has now dampened the enthusiasm surrounding the stock.

Despite the recent surge, Wall Street analysts mostly maintain sell-equivalent recommendations on Upstart. The expected return potential for the stock, based on their price targets, is considered one of the worst among the Russell 2000 index.

While some analysts acknowledge that the quarter was strong overall, the disappointing third-quarter guidance has overshadowed positive performance. BTIG’s Lance Jessurun, the sole analyst with a buy rating on the stock, noted that expectations were extremely high.

It remains to be seen how Upstart will overcome this setback and regain investor confidence.