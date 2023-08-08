Regulating Artificial Intelligence: Congress Unlikely to Pass Sweeping Legislation

Senator Todd Young believes that existing laws are sufficient to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and that sweeping legislation is not necessary. Young, a Republican from Indiana, is part of a bipartisan group assembled by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to address AI’s risks. While Schumer envisions legislation to protect national security, American jobs, and democratic values, Young sees a different path. He believes that federal agencies should be equipped with the resources needed to implement existing laws and oversee the growth of AI. Young suggests that Congress may establish a new office in the White House or expand the authority of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to tackle AI. The debate between creating a new agency or relying on existing ones has not been settled yet.

In the meantime, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved legislation that would establish a chief AI officer at every federal agency and an interagency council to coordinate the government’s use of the technology. The legislation was introduced by Michigan Democrat Gary Peters and Texas Republican John Cornyn.

Regulating AI is a complex task that requires balancing innovation and addressing potential risks. While some lawmakers advocate for new legislation, others like Senator Young believe that existing laws can be applied to regulate AI. The ultimate decision on how to regulate AI effectively is still under discussion.