Political Biases Found in AI Language Models

New research from the University of Washington, Carnegie Mellon University, and Xi’an Jiaotong University has revealed that AI language models contain different political biases. A study was conducted on 14 large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT-2 and GPT-3 Ada models, as well as Meta’s LLaMA model. The researchers asked the models about their stances on various topics to plot them on a political compass. The results showed that some models had left-wing libertarian tendencies, while others leaned towards right-wing authoritarianism.

The study also explored how retraining the models using politically biased data affected their behavior and ability to detect hate speech and misinformation. The researchers found that retraining did indeed influence the models’ biases and their proficiency in identifying certain types of content.

It is crucial to understand the underlying political assumptions and biases of AI language models as they are integrated into widely-used products and services. These biases can potentially cause harm, such as a health-care advice chatbot refusing to provide information on abortion or a customer service bot generating offensive responses.

OpenAI, which has faced criticism regarding the political bias of its ChatGPT model, has claimed that it does not favor any political group in the fine-tuning process. However, researchers argue that no language model can be entirely devoid of political biases.

The study examined three stages of a model’s development to understand how political biases are acquired. The researchers discovered that AI models exhibit different political tendencies, with Google’s BERT models being more socially conservative than OpenAI’s GPT models. This difference may arise from the training data, as BERT models were trained on books (which tend to be more conservative) while GPT models were trained on liberal internet texts.

Furthermore, the study found that training data influenced and reinforced the biases within the models. Left-leaning models became more left-leaning, and right-leaning models became more right-leaning after training.

Another notable finding was that the models’ political leanings affected their ability to detect hate speech and misinformation. Models trained with left-wing data were more sensitive to hate speech against ethnic, religious, and sexual minority groups, while right-wing trained models were more sensitive to hate speech against white Christian men. Similarly, left-leaning models were better at identifying misinformation from right-leaning sources, and vice versa.

The study emphasizes that cleaning biased content from data sets is insufficient to mitigate political biases in AI language models. Removing bias is challenging, and even small biases in the data can be amplified by the models. The researchers note that tech companies’ lack of transparency regarding the data and methods used in training further hinders understanding and addressing biases in AI models.

Although the study focused on older and smaller models, it raises important questions that apply to the latest AI models. Further research is needed to expand upon these findings and develop solutions to mitigate political biases in AI language models.