The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in the form of ChatGPT, has generated excitement about its power and potential. However, amidst this enthusiasm, there has been limited attention given to the negative impact of AI on the environment.

Analysts warn that the carbon footprint of AI may be as concerning as, if not worse than, bitcoin mining, which already produces more greenhouse gases than entire countries. This is problematic, especially in light of the record-breaking heat our planet is experiencing.

The IT industry as a whole currently accounts for roughly 2 percent of global CO2 emissions. However, if the AI industry continues on its current trajectory, it is estimated that it will consume 3.5 percent of global electricity by 2030, according to consulting firm Gartner. Therefore, any efforts to save the planet using AI must also consider its environmental footprint.

For instance, OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, spends around $700,000 per day on computing costs alone to support its chatbot service. This highlights the substantial energy requirements of AI systems.

Similar to cryptocurrency mining, AI relies heavily on high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) to process data. ChatGPT, for example, operates within massive data centers equipped with tens of thousands of energy-hungry computer chips.

Unfortunately, assessing the overall environmental impact of AI systems like ChatGPT is complicated due to limited access to relevant data. Companies are reluctant to disclose the models they use and the associated carbon emissions.

Furthermore, it is challenging to predict the scalability and energy efficiency of AI in the coming years. The training of AI models, such as GPT-3 and its successor GPT-4, require vast amounts of electricity and computer chips. In fact, training GPT-3 using a database of over 500 billion words would have consumed 1,287 megawatt hours of electricity and resulted in 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The environmental consequences of AI and its potential for increased energy consumption mirror the trajectory of cryptocurrency mining. Over time, bitcoin mining has become significantly more energy-intensive, leading to bans in certain regions.

Striking a balance between innovation and the preservation of Earth’s limited resources is crucial. Efforts must be made to develop energy-efficient AI systems and promote greater transparency regarding their environmental impact. Without proper consideration of the environmental consequences, the progress and benefits of AI may come at an unsustainable cost to our planet.