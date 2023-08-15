Salaries for Artificial Intelligence Jobs Soaring as Demand Surges

Salaries for jobs related to artificial intelligence (AI) are on the rise as companies scramble to find employees with AI skills. Netflix, which has faced scrutiny due to ongoing industry strikes, is offering positions with salaries of up to $900,000 per year. A data scientist job in Los Angeles focused on advertising typically pays between $390,000 and $900,000 annually.

Netflix explained that these high salaries are based on total compensation and are in line with their compensation philosophy. Other machine learning-related job postings in Los Gatos, California, have similar salary ranges of $100,000 to $700,000 or $449,000 to $842,000.

The demand for AI talent is not limited to Netflix. The dating app Hinge, for example, is seeking a vice president of AI with a base salary ranging from $332,000 to $398,000 per year. Similarly, Amazon is offering a base pay range of $175,000 to $340,000 per year for their senior manager of applied science and generative AI.

Walmart is also in the market for AI specialists, advertising an annual salary range of $168,000 to $252,000 for their senior manager of software engineering on the conversational AI platform team in Sunnyvale, California.

The industry’s high demand for AI specialists has led some companies to train their existing employees for AI projects. Others are considering acquiring smaller AI companies to gain access to their talented workforce. However, attracting and retaining AI talent remains a challenge due to the high cost and selectivity of these professionals.

Overall, the global investment in AI is expected to reach $200 billion by 2025, according to Goldman Sachs. As the field continues to grow, companies are willing to invest significant funds in order to secure the necessary talent for AI-driven initiatives.