AI Job Loss Fears: How Automation Will Impact the Future Workforce

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, concerns over job security have increased. While it is true that AI will threaten certain roles, there are also other changes on the horizon that will require employees to adapt and remain flexible in order to avoid being laid off.

According to a report by McKinsey, advanced AI is expected to revolutionize the way people work in the United States by 2030. This shift could potentially result in approximately 12 million individuals needing to find new employment, with AI automating around 30% of the total work hours in the country’s economy.

The study conducted by McKinsey Global Institute revealed that approximately 11.8 million workers may be required to switch jobs due to the impact of AI. Some individuals may need to transition into completely different industries, while others may have the opportunity to secure higher-paying positions.

Although certain job roles may be replaced by AI automation, new job opportunities will also emerge. The healthcare sector, for example, is projected to witness significant growth, with the creation of approximately 5.5 million new jobs by 2030. Additionally, there will be a rising demand for jobs in fields that require skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) due to the increased usage of AI across various industries.

However, job roles that primarily involve tasks such as office support and customer service are likely to diminish by 2030, as AI excels in these areas. The food service industry may also experience a decline in employment opportunities, although to a lesser extent. Women and certain demographic groups may be more disproportionately affected by these changes.

The study emphasized that although AI will automate certain tasks, it does not mean that all jobs will disappear. Many roles will still exist, but the nature of work will evolve alongside AI advancements.

Employees who remain in their current roles can expect significant changes in their work routines, with AI carrying out approximately 30% of their tasks. This increase is attributed to AI technologies like ChatGPT, which possess the capabilities to handle complex tasks that were previously challenging for machines.

The study highlighted that without the presence of AI, existing technologies could only perform approximately 22% of the tasks currently conducted by humans. The additional 8% comes from AI technologies like ChatGPT, which enhance productivity by performing tasks previously beyond the reach of automation.

Furthermore, the study predicted a potential decrease in lower-paying jobs (below $38,200) and an increase in higher-paying roles with salaries exceeding $68,700. Individuals employed in lower-wage positions may need to switch jobs more frequently to adapt to these changes in the workforce.