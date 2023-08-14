Who’s Most at Risk of Losing Jobs—and How to Protect Yourself

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already here, and the concern of whether it will take away jobs is growing among many people. Let’s explore who is most at risk and strategies to protect one’s livelihood.

In Hollywood, AI is a topic of discussion among actors and writers who have gone on strike. The use of AI, particularly tools like ChatGPT, is one of the major points of contention. Writers fear that AI will replace them in the future, while the union insists that AI should only be used for research purposes, not to replace humans.

Actors are worried about studios using AI to create characters based on their likenesses without any human involvement. This concern is explored in the season premiere of Netflix’s Black Mirror, where Selma Hayak plays herself and has given away the rights to her image for a show.

Hollywood extras also fear becoming obsolete. Many have already been digitally “scanned in” to a database, leading to the worry that studios can create crowds on demand without ever needing extras or paying them again.

While it may sound like science fiction, the impact of AI on jobs is a real concern, not just in Hollywood but across various industries, including Maine.

According to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, jobs will undoubtedly be lost due to AI. However, it’s important to understand that technological advancements often render certain jobs obsolete. For example, in the lumber industry, the grading of lumber was traditionally done by skilled professionals. Now, machines can accurately grade lumber without the impact of human emotions or delays due to traffic. This increases consistency in the process.

Nevertheless, human intervention is still necessary to oversee the machines during the grading process. Furthermore, new job opportunities have emerged, such as creating AI software that can recognize imperfections in lumber and technicians to service these advanced scanning systems.

Throughout history, sawmills, like many other industries, have witnessed jobs being both created and eliminated due to technological advancements.

As AI continues to evolve, it is essential for individuals to adapt and acquire new skills that align with the changing landscape. The key to protecting one’s livelihood is staying informed, being proactive, and embracing opportunities for upskilling and reskilling in emerging industries.