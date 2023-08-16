Iowa School District Uses AI to Ban Books: A Reflection of Republican Authoritarianism

Artificial intelligence is being used to ban books by prominent authors such as Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, and Maya Angelou from schools in Mason City, Iowa. The Mason City Community School District used the ChatGPT AI system to scan books and flag them for “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act” in order to comply with Iowa state legislation that censors school libraries. As a result, nineteen books, including Morrison’s “Beloved,” Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner,” will be removed from school library collections.

This use of AI and Republican authoritarianism is deeply disturbing, but it represents the banal operations of reactionary social control. Algorithmic systems have long been used to further the agendas of those in power.

It is important to note that AI itself is not banning books; it is the Republicans who are driving such actions. The legislation signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds aims to eliminate gender nonconformity, anti-racism, and basic reproductive education from schools, while solidifying the power of conservative values.

Assistant superintendent Bridgette Exman clarified that AI will not replace the district’s existing book banning methods, which include a process for parents to request reconsideration of books. Here, the application of ChatGPT is an example of using technology to give a veneer of neutrality to political actions, as seen in the case of predictive policing algorithms that perpetuate racist patterns.

The algorithmic tool used in Iowa’s book ban did not consider context and simply followed a prompt related to banning texts with descriptions of sex acts. The school district fed the AI program a list of “commonly challenged” books, many of which had already been targeted by fundamentalist Republicans. Exman’s comments suggest that compliance with the law takes precedence, despite her acknowledgment that protecting students’ access to a wide range of books should be a priority.

Fears about the power of generative AI serve the interests of Silicon Valley. While concerns about AI safety and potential power dominate discussions, it is crucial not to overlook the harms caused by existing AI tools. In the case of ChatGPT, the book selection process was found to be unreliable and inconsistent. But accuracy and reliability were not the primary concerns behind this initiative; instead, it served to provide a “defensible process” for the enforcement of a harmful law.

The use of AI in this case is a reflection of Republican authoritarianism and the need to challenge the narrative of AI’s omnipotence. The real focus should be on protecting students’ access to diverse literature, rather than bowing to political censorship.