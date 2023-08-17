The Limitations of AI in Mediation

There are often disconnects between how people say they feel and what they genuinely feel. Understanding emotions can be challenging for humans, and artificial intelligence (AI) falls short in its ability to grasp the nuances of human motivations at the core of many disputes. AI-based mediation uses sophisticated algorithms to facilitate resolutions between parties, but it can’t replace human mediators’ interpersonal approach and innovative problem-solving capabilities.

AI is limited in its capacity to deliver creative solutions that address the underlying issues at the heart of a dispute. Because it is built on black-and-white scenarios and past outcomes, it lacks the ability to generate creative solutions that speak to the heart of a conflict. Even with advancements like online dispute resolution, human-to-human interaction remains central to their success.

Mediators play a crucial role in managing emotions like anger, frustration, and fear, which fuel conflicts. They create an environment where participants can express their emotions constructively. Human mediators are more flexible and adaptable than AI, adjusting their strategies in real-time to cater to each case’s unique requirements.

Experts estimate that 80% to 90% of disputes submitted to mediation achieve resolutions with creative solutions. This can be seen in various examples, such as long-time business partners who were locked in a legal battle over differing management styles. Through mediation, they decided to “split” the company, allowing each partner to manage their own side while keeping the business intact.

In another case, a media organization faced a slander suit from a politician. During negotiations, the mediator observed the politician’s love for family and fine dining. The media outlet offered to pay for the politician’s extended family to enjoy a meal at a prestigious Michelin-starred restaurant, satisfying both parties.

Furthermore, a sculptor paid a model to pose for his work and requested permission to photograph her for reference. However, years later, the model discovered her photos being used without her consent. In mediation, the newspaper’s CEO was impressed by the woman and negotiated an employment contract for her, making her a successful marketing team leader while the artist paid a small sum.

While AI may have a role in the legal arena, it cannot replace human mediators in the art of mediation. The human touch is essential for managing emotions and fostering creative resolutions. AI lacks the ability to listen for the unobvious and identify potential employment opportunities. In conflicts, mediation proves to be a powerful tool for effectively managing disputes while preserving relationships and reputations.