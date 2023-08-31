The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Worker Health and Well-being

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the business landscape, transforming the way work is done and problems are solved. From detecting patterns to making predictions, AI is increasingly being utilized across different industries and occupations to perform tasks that previously required human intelligence. However, as AI adoption accelerates, there is a growing concern regarding its potentially adverse effects on worker health and well-being.

Currently, the AI being used in workplaces is designed to augment human work rather than replace it. Examples include customer service chatbots, robots working alongside factory workers, and cancer diagnostic platforms. Nevertheless, future advancements in AI could introduce more capable forms of AI that may match or surpass human intelligence, fundamentally changing the role of human workers.

Economists predict that up to 300 million full-time jobs could have portions of their tasks performed by AI, while others believe that AI growth could create new job opportunities that involve working alongside machines. However, the introduction of AI into workplaces raises questions about the impact on worker health.

Historically, technological transformations have both positively and negatively affected worker health. The availability of smartphone technology, for instance, has given rise to the gig economy, offering novel work opportunities but also contributing to labor market precarity. Similarly, the impact of AI on worker health is uncertain.

On one hand, AI could be utilized for strenuous tasks that pose health risks to workers. It could also identify occupational hazards and monitor employees’ well-being, providing real-time solutions for health and safety. However, AI’s applicability to certain industries or occupations may result in labor market inequities. Some jobs that involve unpredictable physical tasks or leadership responsibilities may be less impacted by AI, potentially leading to income disparities and unequal effects on worker health.

The adoption of AI in the workplace could also increase work intensity and stress, creating pressure for humans to keep up with machines. Additionally, biased design could perpetuate discriminatory workplace practices faced by workers from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To prioritize worker health and safety in the era of AI, research should focus on understanding the impacts of increasingly autonomous and advanced AI on working conditions. It is essential to develop a roadmap for AI design that optimizes health and to ensure that research findings inform discussions on AI adoption regulations. Workers should have access to evidence-based information about the potential impacts of AI on their jobs and well-being, as well as practical insights on working alongside AI safely.

Without evidence of the health-related challenges and opportunities that AI presents, decision-makers will struggle to protect and promote worker health and safety in the face of rapid and large-scale changes in the working world. Therefore, there is an urgent need for research that can anticipate, address, and mitigate the potential risks and opportunities AI poses for the human workforce, and that places worker health and well-being at the forefront of AI adoption.

