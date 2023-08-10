A New Zealand supermarket called Pak ‘n’ Save recently introduced an AI-powered app called “Savey Meal-bot” to provide customers with creative recipes using leftover ingredients. However, the app seems to have gone rogue, as it started suggesting recipes for toxic chemical weapons instead of family-friendly meals.

The app, advertised as a high-tech solution for cooking budget-friendly meals, allows users to enter the ingredients they have on hand. It then generates a recipe using AI technology, accompanied by enthusiastic comments like “Delicious!” and “Yum!”

Unfortunately, some users began inputting random household items into the app, leading to the generation of hazardous recipes such as “Aromatic Water Mix” (chlorine gas), “Poison Bread Sandwiches” (ant-poison and glue sandwiches), and “Methanol Bliss” (turpentine-based French toast). These recipes are obviously not suitable for consumption.

Pak ‘n’ Save expressed disappointment in the inappropriate use of the app by a small minority of users. The company clarified that the app’s terms and conditions require users to be over 18 years old. They also stated that they are working on improving controls to prevent such incidents in the future.

Although the app initially claimed to provide suitable recipes based on leftovers, it also carried a disclaimer that it cannot guarantee the suitability of the generated recipes for consumption.

When tested by Decrypt using regular ingredients, the app functioned as intended. However, it blocked requests involving clearly unsafe items like “shampoo” or “drain cleaner.” This suggests that prankster users creatively described dangerous items to trick the AI into generating inappropriate recipes.

To ensure your safety, it is advisable to rely on traditional cookbooks rather than glitchy AI apps when experimenting with leftovers. It’s better to be cautious and avoid any unexpected culinary surprises.