New Zealand Supermarket’s AI-Powered App Generates Dangerous Recipes as Pranks Take Over

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
A supermarket in New Zealand has launched an AI-powered app called “Savey Meal-bot” to help customers make use of leftovers and create economical meals. However, the app has become a victim of pranks, as users began inputting random household items, resulting in the app generating recipes for toxic chemical weapons during family dinner times.

The app, developed by Pak ‘n’ Save, allows users to enter the ingredients they have and receive auto-generated recipes from the AI technology. It was promoted as a way to reduce food waste and save money. Unfortunately, when users started inputting non-food items, the app suggested recipes like “Aromatic Water Mix” (chlorine gas), “Poison Bread Sandwiches” (ant-poison and glue sandwiches), and “Methanol Bliss” (turpentine-based French toast).

Pak ‘n’ Save expressed disappointment over the misuse of the app by a small minority. The company emphasized that users must be over 18, according to the app’s terms and conditions. They also announced their plans to refine the app’s controls to enhance safety.

Although the app comes with a disclaimer stating that the generated recipes may not be suitable for consumption, it has still been exploited for pranks. Users have possibly found ways to trick the AI into considering dangerous items as food, possibly through clever descriptions.

While the app functions appropriately with regular ingredients, it blocks requests involving clearly unsafe items like “shampoo” or “drain cleaner.” Nevertheless, pranksters have managed to bypass these safety measures.

It is advisable to rely on cookbooks rather than glitchy AI apps when experimenting with leftovers. Using the app to create a “Surprise Rice” recipe may result in a bigger surprise than anticipated.

