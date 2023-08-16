AI and High-Tech Software Improve Emergency Response Call Centers

When tragedy strikes, a quick response from emergency services can be a matter of life and death. However, staffing issues have plagued 911 call centers, leading to delays in providing assistance. To address this problem, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-tech software are being employed to streamline work and improve emergency response.

Studies have shown that most 911 call centers attribute their staffing issues to the high stress levels of the job. In 2018, Amazon Web Services (AWS) formed a justice and public safety team to address this issue. They have been working closely with 911 call centers to leverage AI and high-tech software to tackle the problem of staffing shortages and outdated dispatching methods.

One example is the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, which partnered with software firm Carbyne, powered by AWS cloud-native technology. This collaboration has resulted in the implementation of a high-tech 911 system. Dispatchers can now view the scene of an emergency or crime and prioritize incoming calls based on urgency.

The system works by sending a link to the caller’s phone, allowing dispatchers to access the camera feed and GPS location. This technology has already proved successful in helping people, such as when a mother called 911 about her son having a seizure. The dispatcher was able to guide her in turning the man on his side, potentially saving his life.

Additionally, the live feed feature of the system enables dispatchers to identify hazardous materials or assess the severity of car accidents. This information allows them to alert the necessary authorities or provide appropriate assistance.

Carbyne’s AI-powered call management system, called APEX, also assists in triaging phone calls. It asks relevant questions to determine priority and to filter out redundant or less urgent calls. This reduces the workload on understaffed call centers and ensures that serious emergencies receive immediate attention.

It’s important to note that these technological advancements are not intended to replace human operators but rather to support them. The goal is to make the job of 911 operators less stressful and more efficient. With the implementation of AI and high-tech software, emergency response call centers are seeing improvements in their ability to provide timely assistance to those in need.