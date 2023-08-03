The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Entertainment Industry

In recent weeks, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has proposed offensive measures that have led Hollywood actors to consider a strike alongside the Writer’s Guild of America. One of the controversial proposals bears a striking resemblance to an episode from the latest season of Netflix’s show “Black Mirror.” In “Joan is Awful,” the main character grapples with a corporation using her likeness through artificial intelligence without fair compensation. This disturbing concept is not just fiction; it is a real idea being considered by industry professionals.

Artificial intelligence has slowly infiltrated our lives, disrupting various sectors along the way. Initially, it started with algorithms that shape our social media experiences. Then, we heard about AI-powered virtual assistants taking over certain professional roles. Now, we have OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which generates fake voices, chatbots, and even false legal briefs. It is a pervasive presence that permeates every aspect of our lives.

The film industry, particularly in New Jersey, has also felt the effects of AI. An anonymous member of the Director’s Guild of America revealed that AI is displacing professionals within the industry. Scripts and full-length concepts can now be created by AI, eliminating the need for human writers. This development is particularly lucrative for major networks, as it can save millions of dollars. Furthermore, there are even beta versions being tested that can generate visuals and edit scripts, potentially replacing jobs in cinematography, editing, and acting.

AI’s impact extends beyond the entertainment industry. The Teamsters recently rallied in support of legislation to ban driverless trucks above a certain weight class. This is another example of AI disrupting the economy. Our society is not adequately prepared for the consequences.

Legislators in New Jersey have taken steps to address the rise of AI. Proposed laws aim to prevent discrimination in hiring decisions, loans, and car insurance related to AI algorithms. A commission study is also proposed to assess the effects of AI on the state’s labor force and economy. Additionally, the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Officer position and the criminalization of deepfakes are under consideration.

While these measures indicate progress, the reality is that numerous jobs are at risk of automation. Reports estimate that 27% of jobs globally are highly vulnerable to automation, and by 2055, around half of all work activities could be automated. The entertainment industry and society as a whole must grapple with the implications and challenges posed by AI’s persistent advancement.

