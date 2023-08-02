A New Machine-Learning Algorithm for Measuring Stellar Ages

A new machine-learning algorithm has been developed to improve measurements of stellar ages, aiding astronomers in modeling how stars evolve. The algorithm, named EAGLES (Estimating Ages from Lithium Equivalent Widths), uses the lithium abundance of stars to determine their age. This task was previously done by fitting data to graphs, but with the increasing amount of data from surveys, it has become more time-consuming and complex. Therefore, an artificial intelligence (AI) has been created to take on this job.

All stars are born with the same proportion of lithium, but as they age, they lose lithium at varying rates depending on their masses and temperatures. The more massive the star, the hotter the temperature, which astronomers use as a proxy for mass since direct mass measurement is not possible. The rate of convection in a star’s outer layers increases with hotter temperatures, leading to more lithium churned up on the star’s surface. As lithium sinks into the star’s interior, it converts into helium nuclei, depleting lithium over time. Thus, the observed lithium abundance, combined with the star’s temperature, can provide an estimate of its age.

Traditionally, astronomers measure a star’s age with lithium by analyzing the strength of the lithium spectral line in the star’s spectrum. This method, however, is difficult and requires a substantial amount of work. Researchers like George Weaver and Robin Jeffries at the University of Keele in the UK have introduced AI to handle this workload, particularly in dealing with large amounts of data from all-sky surveys. The AI can potentially discover new relationships in the data that were previously unidentified.

The EAGLES algorithm has been trained using 6,000 stars observed by ESA’s Gaia mission from 52 different clusters. The algorithm is taught to recognize what a star should look like at different ages based on stellar evolution models. It will be applied to two deep surveys: the WEAVE survey in 2021 and the 4MOST survey in 2024. These surveys will cover the entire sky and capture spectra from millions of stars. The goal is to reconstruct the star-formation history of different populations of stars in the galaxy.

The EAGLES algorithm currently has a limitation – it can accurately measure the ages of stars up to about 6 billion years old, which is the age of the oldest cluster it was trained on. Additionally, it works best for young stars and cannot determine the ages of the oldest stars in the universe, as they tend to have the same amount of lithium. However, the researchers plan to expand the algorithm to include other age indicators besides lithium abundance, such as barium abundance, magnetic activity, and stellar rotation rates. Overall, machine learning is proving to be a valuable tool in handling the vast amounts of data in astronomy research.