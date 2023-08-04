A New Era of Deepfake Videos Powered by AI

State-sponsored actors have been able to create realistic “deepfake” videos for a while now, deceiving both naive viewers and those who are more knowledgeable. However, recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have taken this technology to a whole new level. AI is now capable of generating video content that was unimaginable just a few years ago.

While the potential of this technology is exciting, it also comes with great responsibility. Some may use it for humorous purposes, but it can be used maliciously. Nevertheless, the democratization of these technologies can be a positive development. It helps educate people about the possibilities and enables even non-tech-savvy individuals to spot fake videos.

Fundraising is a hot topic among startup founders. Many struggle with putting together their traction slide, especially if they are still in the early stages without a product or revenue. However, an interesting approach is to showcase how much risk has been eliminated from the business, which can create a compelling traction narrative.

In recent fundraising news, Reed Jobs, son of Apple founder Steve Jobs, announced a $200 million venture fund for new cancer treatments. Rewind, backed by a16z, launched an iPhone app to help users remember everything. Airalo raised $60 million to make it easier for travelers to use local SIM cards. These developments highlight the ongoing activity in the startup ecosystem.

In the legal realm, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has fined a robocaller a record $300 million for blocking billions of scam calls. Tesla is facing its first lawsuit for allegedly inflating the range estimates of its cars. Additionally, YouTube star MrBeast is suing the ghost kitchen behind the MrBeast Burger. Meanwhile, a government contractor reveals that a HIPAA breach has exposed the health data of 2.5% of the US population.

Social media continues to evolve, and users are expressing their discontent with the Twitter-to-X rebrand. The backlash has even resulted in App Store users giving Twitter one-star reviews. In the midst of this, UK broadcaster BBC is testing Mastodon as an alternative to Twitter and Instagram for public purposes.

AI’s capabilities are expanding beyond deepfake videos. It now has the ability to compliment our appearance. With all these advancements, it’s clear that we are entering a new era of AI-driven technology.