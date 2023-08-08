The Vatican Raises Concerns About Artificial Intelligence

In an official statement released by the Vatican on Tuesday, Pope Francis expressed his concerns regarding the potential disruptions posed by artificial intelligence (AI). The Pope’s message served as a prologue to his upcoming homily for World Peace Day on September 21, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.”

Pope Francis acknowledged the significant strides made in AI and its increasingly pervasive influence on various aspects of human activity, including personal and social life, politics, and the economy. He emphasized the need for an open dialogue on AI, recognizing its “disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects” on humanity.

It appears that news of an AI-generated deepfake depicting the Pope wearing exaggerated attire reached the pontiff. Deepfakes, created using artificial intelligence, often present fabricated events in a manner that is difficult to distinguish from reality. Earlier this year, viral deepfake images featured Pope Francis donning unconventional outfits, such as a white Balenciaga jacket and a diamond-encrusted necklace, or walking a catwalk in a rainbow-colored see-through cape.

To combat the misuse of their technology for the propagation of deepfakes, including the Pope’s manipulated appearances, Midjourney, a generative AI art platform, terminated its free trial version in March.

Pope Francis emphasized the importance of responsible development and use of artificial intelligence. He stressed the necessity of vigilance to prevent AI from contributing to violence and discrimination, particularly towards vulnerable and marginalized communities. The Pope advocated for ethical reflection in education and law to ensure that AI serves humanity and protects our shared home.

The Pope’s statements resonate with those made by the United Nations Secretary-General, who cautioned against employing AI-generated images to fuel hatred in conflict zones.

As the potential benefits and risks of AI continue to emerge, the Vatican seeks to promote justice and peace in the world by upholding human dignity and fostering a sense of fraternity among all members of the global community.