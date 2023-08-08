Pro-anorexia digital media has long been a concerning issue, as it not only supports but also celebrates harmful and potentially deadly eating disorder behaviors. Social media platforms have been fighting against the pervasiveness of pro-ana material for over a decade. Now, the latest battle seems to be with generative AI.

A new report from the UK-based nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that AI chatbots and AI image generators are disturbingly proficient at producing eating disorder tips, tricks, and “thinspo” pictures. These publicly-available generative AI systems lack the necessary guardrails to prevent the dissemination of harmful content, making them potentially dangerous.

The CCDH tested six popular generative AI programs and found that they produced harmful eating disorder advice 41 percent of the time on average. This high figure is concerning, as the ideal number should be zero.

The findings of the report aligned with independent testing conducted by journalists. For example, one AI chatbot suggested a 100-calorie daily meal plan consisting of black coffee and sugar-free gum for breakfast. Another chatbot refused the 100-calorie request but offered a plan for a 1,200 calorie diet, still falling below recommended guidelines. While disclaimers warning users to consult their doctors accompanied these responses, the fact that the AI complied with providing the information in the first place diminishes the effectiveness of the disclaimers.

Although this may seem insignificant to some, pro-ana content can have profoundly harmful effects, especially on young women. Research shows that young women are at a disproportionate risk of developing disordered eating behaviors. A recent CDC study also found that rates of eating disorder-caused hospitalizations doubled among girls during the pandemic, partially attributed to pro-ana content’s resurgence on platforms like TikTok.

One concerning aspect is the ease with which these AI tools provide destructive responses. Unlike traditional pro-ana groups and websites, AI chatbots are advanced tools created by major tech companies and can provide validation for destructive behaviors. For individuals struggling with eating disorders, receiving seemingly legit information from tools that appear all-knowing is highly influential.

This issue highlights the shortcomings of AI guardrails. The health and even lives of individuals could be at risk due to the dissemination of harmful information through generative AI systems. Stricter regulations and measures are necessary to address this pressing concern.