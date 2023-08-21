The Role of AI in Transforming Safety in the Maritime Sector

AI technology has been making waves in various industries, and the maritime sector is no exception. P&O Maritime Logistics, a global company that handles millions of containers annually, has embraced AI to enhance its operations. The company’s logistics platform, powered by AI, has led to increased efficiency and throughput volumes, benefiting their customers.

The head of health, safety, security, environment, and quality at P&O Maritime Logistics, Benjamin Neal, realized the potential of AI in improving safety for their employees. This led to the idea of creating a real-time health and safety tool using AI. However, there were several considerations, including ensuring accessibility in different languages and providing accurate and reliable information.

Reliability was identified as a significant barrier since AI is as good as the information inputted into it. While AI tools like ChatGPT can provide health and safety data, it is crucial to verify the sources for accuracy. Additionally, the risk of AI offering false information when proper data is lacking made it too high-risk for a health and safety tool.

Data protection was another concern since health and safety assessments are private, and employee details must be safeguarded. Trusting open AI to maintain the confidentiality of this information was not yet feasible.

Rather than restricting access to AI tools for their teams, P&O Maritime Logistics provided clear guidance on leveraging its strengths while avoiding risks. They developed their own AI solution called AISA (AI Safety Assistant) to address their specific business needs. AISA is a secure safety chatbot that can respond to employee queries worldwide and in any language.

AISA allows for real-time updates of company procedures and training materials, eliminating the need for manual translation. Through prompt engineering, P&O Maritime Logistics has created a tool that improves safety protocols and reinforces their commitment to accuracy and responsible innovation.

The AI system is continually evolving as it receives queries from global teams. This enables the company to gather valuable insights and enhance communication between departments. The AI system, in this case, acts as an intelligent resource, providing accurate safety guidance and documentation for incidents or inquiries.

By harnessing the power of AI, P&O Maritime Logistics has transformed their safety procedures and created an agile tool that saves time, enhances communication, and ultimately contributes to a safer working environment.