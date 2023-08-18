Workers Lack the Skills to Use Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Tools

Workers in the U.S. and worldwide are utilizing generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools for various tasks. However, both workers and business leaders are concerned about the lack of necessary GenAI skills. According to surveys, 62% of full-time workers in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. stated that they lack the skills to effectively and safely use GenAI. Additionally, 67% of workers expect their employers to provide training, but 66% reported that training is not being provided.

The surveys also found that many workers lack knowledge on how to get the most value from GenAI, how to leverage GenAI using trusted data sources while keeping data secure, and how to effectively use GenAI. On the other hand, 70% of business leaders believe that their teams do not possess the skills to safely and effectively use GenAI.

In the U.S., workers primarily use GenAI for writing content, analyzing data, providing customer support, brainstorming, scheduling, navigating tough conversations, writing code, and making strategic decisions. However, 49% of workers feel that they need training in using AI tools, and only 14% have received any instruction.

HR managers also anticipate a skills gap as their workplaces adopt AI technology. They rank the ability to use AI tools as the top digital skill for employees, including familiarity with AI interfaces, natural language processing, and ethical use of the technology.

Experts emphasize the need for basic GenAI skills and education for all employees, from executives to front-line workers. They also highlight the importance of understanding different AI models and using them appropriately in job functions or workflows.

Some employers are starting to implement internal training programs to address the skills gap. Tech start-up Multiverse is launching a new training module for its apprentices in the U.K. and U.S. in September. Software company UKG plans to retrain its engineers to work on AI products, while other companies recognize the need to train their existing employees for AI projects due to a shortage of professionals with AI skills.

The impact of AI on the workplace is significant, and developing GenAI skills is crucial for a more skilled and strategic workforce.