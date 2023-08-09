LabGenius: Revolutionizing Antibody Engineering with AI

At a former biscuit factory in South London, LabGenius is using robotic arms, incubators, and DNA sequencing machines to develop a groundbreaking, AI-powered approach to engineering new medical antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that the body produces in response to disease, acting as the immune system’s frontline defense. For decades, pharmaceutical companies have been creating synthetic antibodies to treat diseases such as cancer and prevent organ rejection in transplants.

Designing these antibodies is a complex and time-consuming process for humans. Protein designers must sift through millions of potential combinations of amino acids to find the right ones that fold together correctly. They then undertake experimental testing, adjusting variables to improve certain characteristics while hoping not to worsen others. James Field, LabGenius’ founder and CEO, realized the potential of DNA sequencing, computation, and robotics to automate this process, leading to the creation of LabGenius in 2012.

LabGenius employs machine learning algorithms, automated robotic systems, and DNA sequencing to automate the antibody discovery process. The algorithms design antibodies targeted at specific diseases, which are then constructed and grown in the lab. The antibodies are tested, and the resulting data is fed back into the algorithm for further refinement. Human supervision is limited to tasks such as preparing samples and overseeing the equipment.

LabGenius has developed a machine learning model that can rapidly explore the vast space of potential antibodies. Rather than relying on human intuition, the model uses example healthy and diseased cells to differentiate between them and find the most effective antibody designs. The model selects over 700 initial options out of a potential 100,000 antibodies, which are then designed, built, and tested automatically. The data from each round of testing is used to refine the model’s understanding of the space, balancing exploitation of promising designs with exploration of new areas.

The conventional approach to protein engineering involves making small tweaks to existing designs. However, this can lead to optimization in the wrong direction, missing potentially superior options. LabGenius breaks away from this notion and discovers unexpected solutions that humans may not have considered. The automated approach has proven to be faster, with LabGenius completing its first batch of antibodies within just six weeks.

LabGenius has raised $28 million in funding and is partnering with pharmaceutical companies to offer its services. The company aims to apply its automated approach to other areas of drug discovery, transforming the traditionally time-consuming process into a more efficient and streamlined one. This revolutionary method has the potential to create antibody treatments that are more effective and have fewer side effects compared to those designed by humans, ultimately improving patient care.