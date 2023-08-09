LabGenius: AI-Powered Antibody Engineering

LabGenius, a company based in South London, is using AI and robotics to revolutionize the process of engineering new medical antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that the body produces to fight off diseases, and synthetic antibodies have been used by pharmaceutical companies since the 1980s to treat diseases like cancer and prevent organ rejection.

Traditionally, designing antibodies is a slow and labor-intensive process for humans. They have to sift through millions of potential combinations of amino acids to find the right ones that fold together correctly, and then test them experimentally. LabGenius has successfully automated this process by using machine learning algorithms, robotics, and DNA sequencing.

LabGenius starts by using a machine learning model to explore the vast space of potential antibodies. It can differentiate between healthy and diseased cells and designs antibodies that stick to the latter. The model selects over 700 initial options from a search space of 100,000 potential antibodies and automatically builds and tests them, aiming to identify promising candidates for further investigation.

The testing process is almost fully automated, with high-end equipment preparing samples and running them through various stages. This automation allows for quicker iterations and refinements of the model’s understanding of different antibody designs’ effectiveness. The AI-powered approach also allows LabGenius to discover unexpected solutions that humans may not have considered.

LabGenius has raised $28 million in funding and is partnering with pharmaceutical companies to offer its services. The company believes that its automated approach can be applied to other areas of drug discovery, streamlining the traditionally lengthy process.

Ultimately, LabGenius aims to develop antibody treatments that are more effective and have fewer side effects than those designed by humans through conventional methods. The automated approach not only accelerates the discovery process but also allows for the exploration of unconventional designs that may yield better properties in antibodies, leading to improved patient care.