Using AI to Bring Deceased Children “Back to Life” Sparks Controversy

Some content creators are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the likeness of deceased or missing children, allowing them to speak and narrate the details of the unfortunate events that led to their tragic deaths or disappearances. While this application of AI presents creative opportunities, experts warn about the risks of spreading misinformation and offending the loved ones of the victims.

The disturbing trend can be seen on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where videos featuring AI-generated images and voices of children recount their abduction, torture, and murder have surfaced. One notorious case involves James Bulger, a British toddler abducted in 1993, whose likeness was used in a TikTok video. The video reenacts James’s abduction, causing his mother, Denise Fergus, to express disgust and condemn these posts.

TikTok has removed some of these videos, labeling them as disturbing and emphasizing their policy against synthetic media that portrays young individuals. Their guidelines acknowledge that AI advancements make it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction, stressing the need for disclaimers on manipulated media. YouTube has yet to comment on its guidelines.

Felix M. Simon, a communication researcher, believes that these videos are created using AI tools, although he cannot pinpoint the exact software used. The videos usually have a characteristic aesthetic and appear to be lower quality productions.

Despite efforts to remove such content, these videos still proliferate on TikTok and have garnered millions of views. One video features Madeleine McCann, a British child who went missing in 2007, narrating her own disappearance. Other videos depict children like Anne Frank, Peter Connelly (Baby P), and Gabriel Fernández, sharing their tragic stories.

While AI enables the imitation of voices with precision, the childlike voices in these videos are most likely computer-generated and not based on the victims’ real voices. Content creators justify their actions as a means to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents in the future. However, experts caution that such videos have the potential to re-traumatize the grieving families.

The ease of production, thanks to advancing AI functionalities and user-friendly applications, has contributed to the proliferation of these controversial videos. As technology continues to evolve, discussions around the ethical use of AI will remain crucial to protect the well-being of individuals and respect the memories of the deceased.