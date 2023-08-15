Regressive Academic Censorship: AI Used to Remove Books from School Libraries

In an unintended use case for AI models, a school district in Iowa has reportedly deployed AI software to scan and remove 19 books from school libraries. This action was taken to comply with legislation that prohibits titles with explicit sexual content. The AI models scanned the books in the libraries and flagged those that contained sexual content, leading to their removal by administrators.

The Mason City Community School District used an unnamed AI software to scan their school library books prior to the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. Board members compiled a list of commonly challenged books and used the AI system to identify books with supposed sexual content. These flagged books were then removed from the library collections for 7-12th grade students and stored in the Administrative Center.

The 19 books that were removed include well-known literary classics such as Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and Toni Morrison’s “Beloved”. Bridgette Exman, Mason City’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, explained that the libraries have vast collections of donated and purchased books, making it impractical for humans to review every book for potentially violating content.

The decision to use AI software was defended as a means to ensure compliance with the law and to assist teachers in making defensible decisions regarding book selections. However, introducing off-the-shelf AI software into the book-banning initiative raises concerns about the accuracy of the system in understanding context and its potential to remove important or revered literature.

This incident is part of a larger trend in conservative-led states enacting restrictive legislation on the types of books available in public schools. A recent analysis by PEN America found that there was a 28% increase in instances of individual books being banned in the first half of the 2022-2023 school year. These bans often target books with themes related to race, racism, and LGBTQ+ characters.

The use of AI in this context highlights the complexities and potential pitfalls of relying on technology to make decisions about literature. While AI systems may save time, they are not always equipped to understand nuanced content or context, leading to unintended consequences in book selection and censorship.