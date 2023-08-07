Exploring Generative AI in the Travel Industry

We’re here to help you stay informed about how brands in the travel industry are utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Today, we’ll be sharing insights from Joris Vanherp, CEO of Live the World, on how his company is embracing generative AI and its impact on the travel industry.

Live the World began working with generative AI in early 2022 with the intention of automating part of their content creation and maintenance processes. The release of ChatGPT at the end of the year opened up new possibilities, prompting the company to explore its potential.

Their current focus with generative AI lies in developing a white-label software-as-a-service version of their AI travel assistant, Maya. This solution allows travel companies to implement it to inspire and inform their travelers about their own content and products, all while capturing lead details and qualifying potential customers.

One of the main challenges they’ve encountered with generative AI is the unpredictability of the results. Unlike traditional software that reliably produces consistent outcomes, the creative nature of generative AI introduces randomness, making it difficult to compare results against a single correct answer during testing.

Vanherp believes that generative AI holds immense potential in enhancing the traveler’s experience during the early planning stages. Typically, travelers have to wait several days for customized trip options, as travel agencies require ample information and time to generate proposals. By integrating generative AI with their existing knowledge and content, travel agencies can instantly offer exceptional service to a larger number of travelers, resulting in a more satisfying experience for the traveler and increased conversion rates for the agency.

Looking ahead, Live the World envisions generative AI becoming an integral part of their operations within a year. They anticipate using it for various processes, ranging from content creation to sales and marketing, making it the core of their product.

