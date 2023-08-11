AI Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach USD 129.43 Billion by 2028

The AI Infrastructure Market is projected to reach USD 129.43 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.57% during the forecast period (2023-2028). The market size is estimated to be USD 57.62 billion in 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed substantial growth and development in recent years and is expected to become even more prevalent in the coming years.

AI Infrastructure plays a crucial role in optimizing and streamlining corporate data. It trains machine learning algorithms that operate across databases and message queuing systems to deliver data flow. The accessibility of AI applications across enterprises has been a key driver of adoption. According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index, the use of AI in business operations increased by 4 points to 35% last year. Larger organizations are now 100% more likely to apply AI in their organization than smaller companies, with a 69% adoption rate in 2021.

To fully leverage AI opportunities, organizations need to have suitable infrastructure in place. AI solutions often require new hardware and software integration to function effectively. Infrastructure plays a vital role in supporting AI developments, such as collating and annotating data sources, scalable processing, and building AI models.

The demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centers is increasing due to the rapid growth of smart connected devices and data consumption. Training machine learning models on large datasets requires compute-intensive activities best conducted in data centers. Nvidia, a leading AI hardware provider, has introduced technologies like the BlueField DPU and the Arm-based data center CPU, which offer improved computing power and efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the AI infrastructure market, with the Chinese government investing more than USD 150 billion by 2030 to support AI development. China’s AI industry is projected to generate USD 160 billion in annual revenues by the end of the decade.

Overall, the AI infrastructure market is poised for significant growth as AI continues to transform industries and drive technological advancements. The integration of AI into businesses is accelerating, and the demand for advanced infrastructure to support AI development and deployment is on the rise.