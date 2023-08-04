Virtual influencer Milla Sofia, a 24-year-old AI fashion model, has been attracting attention on social media with her stunning photos in bikinis, gowns, and even golf attire. While Sofia openly discloses her artificial intelligence status on her platforms, many social media users mistake her for a real woman and even express a desire to meet her in person. This trend of AI-generated users like Milla Sofia has also extended into the dating world, causing concerns about the rise of AI catfishing.

According to Alessandra Conti, a celebrity matchmaker, there has been a significant increase in clients reporting instances of being catfished by AI bots. These bots are designed to look and sound incredibly real, making it difficult for people to distinguish between artificial intelligence and actual human beings. This has led to instances where individuals have been deceived by false profiles, resulting in emotional and financial harm.

Conti suggests a few telltale signs to look out for when trying to identify AI bots on dating apps. Profiles that are not clearly labeled like Milla Sofia’s can often have monetary discussions as a red flag. However, these bots are becoming increasingly sophisticated and targeting older individuals who may be more vulnerable to deception.

In some cases, influencers have monetized their likeness by creating AI versions of themselves. For example, Caryn Marjorie, a real-life influencer, has created an AI extension of herself called CarynAI, which interacts with users for a fee. While this type of AI interaction requires consent, the real concern arises when unsuspecting individuals are catfished by AI bots that appear remarkably human.

Even popular dating applications like Raya, known for its exclusive user base of celebrities and athletes, have experienced AI bot infiltration. Conti emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant on dating apps and advises users to trust but verify, as AI bots can manipulate conversations and employ tactics like discussing investments or crypto to establish emotional connections before exploiting victims financially.

The rise of virtual influencers and AI catfishing highlights the need for greater awareness and caution in online interactions. While artificial intelligence offers exciting possibilities, it is important to be mindful of the potential risks and exercise caution when engaging with users who may not be what they seem.