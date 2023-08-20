Governments Struggle to Secure GPUs Amidst AI Development Boom

Governments worldwide are facing challenges in obtaining an adequate supply of graphics processing units (GPUs) required for the development and processing of artificial intelligence (AI). In their efforts to support their domestic AI sectors, countries like the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia are investing significant financial and diplomatic resources to secure GPUs.

Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia has purchased a minimum of 3,000 Nvidia H100 chips for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, with plans to build a new supercomputer. Additionally, the UAE has made investments in thousands of Nvidia chips through state-owned businesses.

The demand for GPUs stems from the need for high processing power to train large AI models. Nvidia’s pricey chips have become crucial in advanced AI development and have established the company as a key player in the AI boom. However, even with Nvidia’s contributions, OpenAI’s supercomputer still relies on its predecessor, the A100.

To bolster the UK’s AI capabilities, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has allocated £100 million of public funds to order vital components from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. The government is also in advanced talks to secure GPU supplies from Nvidia. Nevertheless, stockpiling GPUs is only a temporary solution to ongoing challenges in maintaining a technological edge.

The high costs of graphics cards stem from the limited manufacturing capacity of chip-makers in Taiwan, creating a bottleneck in the GPU supply chain. Governments worldwide have identified this as a national security concern and view strengthening their domestic manufacturing capacity as essential for a secure chip supply.

The UK has published a national semiconductor strategy that includes a £1 billion investment in the country’s chip manufacturing sector over the next decade. However, this amount pales in comparison to the subsidies provided by the EU and the US, with pledges of $52 billion and €43 billion, respectively, to support semiconductor manufacturing.

As AI development continues to thrive, governments must navigate the challenges of securing GPU supplies while simultaneously investing in domestic manufacturing to maintain a competitive edge in the AI sector.