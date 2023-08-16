The Majority of Teachers Concerned About Students Using AI for Their Work

A recent study by education tech firm RM Technology revealed that a majority of teachers believe that students are relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) apps to complete their assignments. The survey, which involved 500 secondary school teachers, found that about two-thirds of teachers regularly receive work that has been written by AI programs. Surprisingly, 9% of teachers admitted that they cannot distinguish between work completed by their students and work generated by AI.

The survey also highlighted the need for better regulation of AI in education. 41% of teachers believe that there should be stricter guidelines governing its use, and 31% think that government intervention is necessary to supervise its implementation. Mel Parker, a former headteacher and current consultant for RM Technology, emphasized the importance of government regulation, particularly from a safeguarding perspective. Parker also called for improved training on the use of rapidly developing technology for teachers. She suggested that educators should be equipped with the knowledge and skills to engage students in discussions about the appropriate use of AI in the classroom and develop a better understanding of concepts such as cheating and good practice.

One of the main concerns highlighted in the study is that students can use AI to cheat. More than a third of the surveyed teachers admitted that their students have a better understanding of AI than they do. This knowledge gap underscores the need for teachers to receive adequate support and training in order to effectively identify instances of AI use and address them appropriately.

In conclusion, the study reveals that a significant number of teachers are worried about students relying on AI apps to do their work. The findings emphasize the need for better regulation, increased training for teachers, and improved awareness about the responsible use of AI in education.