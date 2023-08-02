Vietnam’s AI Landscape: Opportunities and Challenges for Foreign Firms

Vietnam presents a promising opportunity for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) with its dynamic economy, young population, and eagerness to adopt new technology. However, there are challenges that foreign firms should be aware of when seeking to capitalize on this trend.

AI development in Vietnam has seen significant growth. In 2022, the revenue of the entire ICT industry reached VND 3,893,595 billion (US$164.6 billion), a 12.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. Vietnam’s government has also taken steps to embrace AI, as evident from its improved ranking in Oxford Insights’ Vietnam’s Government AI Readiness Index.

Despite the positive trends, there are challenges that need to be addressed. One of the major challenges is the shortage of skilled AI professionals in Vietnam. While the country has nearly 400,000 IT engineers and over 50,000 IT students graduating annually, this still falls short of meeting the demand for IT workers.

Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities for AI in Vietnam. The government has approved a National Digital Transformation Program that aims to promote digital transition in governance, economy, and society, positioning Vietnamese technology firms as global players. The startup ecosystem in Vietnam is also flourishing, leading to a doubling of unicorn businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s golden population structure, with a large working-age population and high smartphone penetration rate, further supports the adoption of AI technology. However, foreign firms entering the AI sector should be mindful of regulatory frameworks. Vietnam’s legal system has yet to catch up with the necessary regulations for smooth development and operation of AI solutions. The National Strategy On Research, Development And Application Of Artificial Intelligence Until The Year 2030 provides broad guidance but requires supporting documents for clear implementation.

In terms of sectors applying AI in Vietnam, the banking industry has been a pioneer, utilizing AI in areas such as foreign currency transactions, personal credit, and digital banking. The traffic and transport sector also heavily relies on AI for solutions like Intelligent Transport Systems, which address traffic problems and enhance public security monitoring.

While Vietnam offers immense potential for AI growth, foreign firms must navigate challenges related to skilled workforce and regulatory frameworks. By addressing these challenges, Vietnam can harness the transformative power of AI and become an AI-powered nation.