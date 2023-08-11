Global AI in Project Management Market Trends and Forecast

The Global AI in Project Management Market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. The market size was estimated at USD 2.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.56% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of this market. One of the key drivers is the increasing adoption of automation in project portfolio management applications, which helps in making better business decisions. The use of AI-based tools for meeting planning and administrative tasks is also fueling market expansion. Additionally, the growing number of startups is creating a demand for AI in project management.

Although there are challenges to market growth, such as the high cost of implementing AI in project management, there are significant opportunities as well. For example, AI-powered chatbots are emerging to provide advanced applications in project management. Furthermore, the introduction of AI cameras and AI-based analytics can help reduce the time spent mapping project sites.

The market is segmented based on components, applications, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to witness substantial market share during the forecast period, with data analytics, reporting, and visualization holding a significant market share in the application segment. On-premises deployment mode and large enterprises are also expected to have significant market shares.

Regionally, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are projected to hold a significant market share. However, the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe, caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, may impact demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Global AI in Project Management Market, covering market size, challenges, impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, it includes a market share analysis, vendor positioning matrix, and insights into market trends and developments.

In conclusion, the Global AI in Project Management Market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors like automation adoption, AI-based tools utilization, and the rise of startups. While challenges exist, opportunities like AI-powered chatbots and AI-based analytics offer potential for market expansion. The report provides valuable insights into the market, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead in this dynamic industry.