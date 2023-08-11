The Global AI in Project Management Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It had a market size of USD 2.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.56% from 2022 to 2030.

Several factors are driving this growth, including the increasing adoption of automation to enhance project portfolio management applications and improve decision-making in businesses. The utilization of AI-based tools for meeting planning and administrative tasks is also contributing to the expansion of the market. Additionally, the growing number of startups is fueling the demand for AI in project management.

While there are restraints to market growth, such as the high cost of implementing AI in project management, there are significant opportunities in the market as well. These include the emergence of AI-powered chatbots for advanced applications in project management and the introduction of AI cameras and AI-based analytics to reduce mapping project sites’ time.

The market is segmented based on components, applications, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to hold a significant market share, while data analytics, reporting, and visualization are anticipated to have a significant market share in the application segment. On-premises deployment mode and large enterprises are also expected to witness significant market shares.

In terms of regions, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are projected to hold a significant market share. However, ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict may impact demand-supply balances and trading in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Global AI in Project Management Market, covering market size, inhibiting factors, impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks. It includes a Market Share Analysis to assess vendors and key aspects such as market penetration, development, diversification, trends, and product innovation.

Overall, the Global AI in Project Management Market presents significant growth potential driven by the adoption of AI technologies in project management processes.