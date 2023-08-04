Global AI in Pharma Market to Reach $4.61 Billion by 2027

The global AI in pharma market has shown significant growth, reaching $1.64 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 32.8%. Despite challenges including the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of COVID-19, the market is expected to expand further, reaching an estimated value of $4.61 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

The AI in pharma market is segmented by technology into context-aware processing, natural language processing, querying method, and deep learning. It is further divided by drug type into small molecules and large molecules. The market is also categorized by application into diagnosis, clinical trial research, drug discovery, research and development, and epidemic prediction.

Companies operating in the AI for pharma market are introducing new AI tools that benefit pharma companies. These tools enable quality control, predictive maintenance, waste reduction, design optimization, and process automation. For example, Sanford Health and Sharp HealthCare partnered with Dandelion Health to introduce a comprehensive data platform that provides health institutions access to high-quality patient data for clinical AI development.

North America led the AI in pharma market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing adoption of AI for clinical trial research is driving the demand for AI in the pharmaceutical market. AI models and analytics tools accelerate the clinical trial phases, perception of diseases, and identification of suitable cases and key investigators for site selection. For example, Pfizer partnered with Insilico Medicine to identify drug targets using AI tools, speeding up drug discovery and reducing development costs.

However, a lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of AI in the pharma market. The shortage of AI skills is seen as a major barrier to the pace of technology’s adoption.

In conclusion, the global AI in pharma market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Companies are introducing new AI tools to benefit the pharma industry, and the adoption of AI in clinical trials research is driving market demand. However, the shortage of skilled professionals may pose a challenge to market growth.